Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,367 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 553,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,021,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.91.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

