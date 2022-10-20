Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $370.26.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

