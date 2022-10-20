Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dutch Bros worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.