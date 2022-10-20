Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,396 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

AKAM stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.