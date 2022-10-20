Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115,518.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 804,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,033,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

