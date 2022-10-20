Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.79 billion and approximately $455.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.77 or 0.06747367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,296,171,706 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

