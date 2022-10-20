Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

