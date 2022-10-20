Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$11.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.45.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 179,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.73.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

