Campbell Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.43. 93,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.