Campbell Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

MA stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

