BTIG Research Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $232.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $238.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $216.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.09. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Stryker by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

