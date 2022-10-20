BTIG Research Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $98.11 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

