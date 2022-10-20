Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.54.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Trading Down 3.0 %

BC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.