Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.54.
BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Trading Down 3.0 %
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.