Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.85% of Ingevity worth $45,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.79. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

