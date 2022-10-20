Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 71,746 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SFM opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

