Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.