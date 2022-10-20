Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,716 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 179.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 221.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

