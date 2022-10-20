Brown Advisory Inc. Has $37.26 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

EPRT stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

