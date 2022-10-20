Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 718 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $50,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.7 %

ABC opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

