Brokers Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Trex Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.