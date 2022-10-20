Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $20.89

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Open Lending by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

