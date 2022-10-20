Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price at $2.36

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

