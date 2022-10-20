Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $24.40

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts have commented on CTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,401.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,565 shares of company stock worth $468,290 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

