Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.