Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BNL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 939,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
