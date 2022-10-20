Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 939,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

