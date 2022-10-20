Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

BRMK stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

