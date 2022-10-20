Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
BRMK stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.