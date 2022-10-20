Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,614. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.