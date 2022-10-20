Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

