Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BDN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

