Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BDN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

