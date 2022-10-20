Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.16. 240,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,853. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.38 and its 200-day moving average is $346.27.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.43.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.