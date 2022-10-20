Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities cut Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF stock remained flat at $28.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

