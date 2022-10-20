Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $44.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,816.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,855.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,974.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,512.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

