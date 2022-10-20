boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BHOOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.