Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 316.59% from the company’s current price.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:BBLG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

