Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.30. 102,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

