Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 16.7%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) was down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 2,971,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,699,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 million and a PE ratio of 121.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.04.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

