Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 381000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.