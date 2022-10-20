Blockearth (BLET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,719.00

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Blockearth has a market cap of $64.26 million and $19,719.00 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.42792944 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,758.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

