Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $49,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

