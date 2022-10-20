Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.59.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
