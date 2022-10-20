Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.04.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

