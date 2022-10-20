BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $640.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.36. The company had a trading volume of 820,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,321. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.