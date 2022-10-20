BitShares Market Cap Hits $29.79 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and $799,746.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006922 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001842 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009401 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

