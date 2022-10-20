Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and $1.17 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

