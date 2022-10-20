Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE KO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 169,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,715,352. The stock has a market cap of $239.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
