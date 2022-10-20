Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.14. 12,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $426.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

