Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 102,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,871,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Bionano Genomics Trading Up 5.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
