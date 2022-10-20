Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 102,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,871,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

