BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $60,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.35 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 339.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

