BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Shares of BIOL stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
