BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

