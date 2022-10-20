Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

